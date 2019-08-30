Eden Hazard beats Luka Jovic and Olivier Giroud to win UEFA Europa League Player of the Year

Eden Hazard may have earned his move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, but his exploits for Chelsea last season in the UEFA Europa League (UEL), have made him Player of the Year.

The Belgian was on fire throughout the tournament, but especially in the final, where he scored two goals and provided an assist to help Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 to lift the trophy.

He beat his former teammate Olivier Giroud to the crown, as well as current teammate Luka Jovic, who brought the world’s attention to himself while playing for Eintracht Frankfurt, earning a move to Real Madrid soon after.