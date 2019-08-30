Will it be second time lucky for Arsenal? Or will the Gunners run out of ammo once again? Arsenal came within touching distance of winning the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League, only to be thumped four-one by Chelsea in the final. However, they have been handed a second chance and they will start by facing the following clubs.

Arsenal have been drawn alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, and Vitoria SC in Group F of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League. The Gunners were the losing side in the final last year and will be hoping to go one better this time around. They start their latest campaign in September.

The North London side will be banking on manager Unai Emery’s Europa League experience once more, with the Spaniard lifting the cup in three successive years with Sevilla. However, it wasn’t to be fourth-time lucky for Emery as he saw his side thumped by Chelsea in last seasons’ final.

Since then, Arsenal have added to their squad, with Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe joining in. Also transferred in is Chelsea’s UEFA Europa League winning centre back David Luiz and Celtic prodigy Kieren Tierney. The Gunners will hope that the new additions are enough to help them go further and lift the cup this time around.