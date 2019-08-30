A repeat of 2017 on cards? Or another failed European campaign? Manchester United have officially been drawn into their UEFA Europa League group and will begin their campaign starting mid-September. Here’s who the Red Devils will face in their quest for European glory.

Manchester United have been drawn alongside Astana, Partizan, and AZ Alkmaar in Group L of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils will begin their campaign next month, following which they will face each side twice until December. Should they finish in the top two spots of their group, they will be eligible for the round of thirty-two draw in December.

Manchester United are no strangers to European glory. The Red Devils have won both the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League in their long and illustrious history, with the latter being their most recent trophy. The Red Devils lifted the same in 2017 when a Jose Mourinho led side beat Ajax in the final by two goals to nil.

Meanwhile, United were a part of the UEFA Champions League last year and even managed to make it to the quarterfinals, before being dumped out of the competition by Barcelona. They will now hope to go further in this particular tournament, with not only European glory but also a Champions League spot at stake.