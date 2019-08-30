LIVE: UEFA Europa League 2018/19 – Group Stage draw, Player of the Year

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the UEFA Europa League 2019/20 group stage draw and Player of the Year award ceremony. You can follow all the action via our live blog here.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Sevilla, Frankfurt; there is some heavy competition for the UEFA Europa League crown this season. Chelsea, the title holders, are in the UEFA Champions League at the moment, which means that the throne is up for grabs!

Forty-eight teams have been finalised for the group stage and will be divided into their groups later tonight. Meanwhile, these teams have been allocated pots according to their UEFA coefficient, in order to easily split them into groups.

Twelve groups will be created with the top two in each group qualifying for the next round. Meanwhile, eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League will join them in the round of thirty-two.

But before that, come the gruelling group stages. Follow Live as the teams get sorted into their groups for the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League season here: