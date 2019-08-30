Liverpool legend demands to play Manchester United in UEFA Europa League

Manchester United will be in Pot 1 of the UEFA Champions League group stage draw, which takes place today, August 30 in Monaco. The Red Devils are being eyed by many of the participating clubs, each relishing a chance to play them. One Liverpool legend is also hoping that his side draws them in the next phase.

Steven Gerrard oversaw a narrow Rangers win which propelled them into the UEFA Europa League group stage draw. When asked on who he is wishing to be drawn against, the former Liverpool man couldn’t help but think of Manchester United. (via Sky Sports)

“I wouldn’t mind parking the bus at Old Trafford,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gerrard also revealed his pride at qualifying for the UEFA Europa League group stage, following Rangers’ 1-0 win over Legia Warsaw.

“You saw the place at the end and there wasn’t a prouder man in the building than me.

“One of the reasons I took the job was the support.

“From the outside, I could see the pain and disappointment. I wanted to come in and help.

“It’s moments like tonight that make me feel so proud and make it feel worthwhile. I’m glad I signed up to it.

“I wanted nights like this from a personal point of view.

“But to see my players celebrating with the 47000 fans at the end, it was an emotional time. I was so proud to be the manager of this club out there.”

Rangers are now confirmed to be in Pot 4 of the UEFA Europa League draw. Meanwhile, Manchester United are in Pot 1 themselves and could end up facing the Scottish side if the draw gods are in their favour.