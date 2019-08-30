Before the season began, BT Sport tried to script the entire campaign using ‘big data’. The analytics revealed a lot, including the 2019/20 Champions League and Premier League winners. UEFA Europa League was another competition they looked at, and the results are quite surprising.

BT Sport’s ‘The Script’ has thrown up a surprising name to be crowned as the winners of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League. According to the analytics, Tottenham Hotspur, who are set to compete in the UEFA Champions League group stage, will be the ones to lift the cup, after dropping down from the upper tier.

The data revealed prior to the Champions League draw that Spurs will finish third in their group and drop down into the UEFA Europa League knockout stages. However, the English side will then go on to win the competition, beating rivals Manchester United in the final. They will face Genk, Wolves, Napoli, and RB Leipzig along the way, and will eventually reign supreme.

Meanwhile, The Script also reveals that Manchester United will end up facing Arsenal in the Europa League quarterfinals and beat them three-two on aggregate. Following that, they will beat Porto and Sevilla, before eventually losing to Spurs in the final.

Spurs have been drawn alongside Bayern Munich, Olympiacos, and Crvena Zvezda in Group B of the UEFA Champions League.