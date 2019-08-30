UEFA Europa League 2019/20: Confirmed pots for Manchester United, Arsenal in group stage draw

The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League is just around the corner. The competition will feature several heavyweights this time around, including the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal. Ahead of the group stage draw, we take a look at how the pots are shaping up.

Manchester United are Arsenal will be just two of the teams among the forty-eight who will try and get their hands on the UEFA Europa League trophy. The English pair are joined in the group by several heavyweights, including Sevilla and last year’s semi-finalists, Eintracht Frankfurt, among others.

The teams have since been ranked by their UEFA coefficient and divided into four pots.

Here are the confirmed UEFA Europa League 2019/20 pots along with the club coefficient.

Pot 1

104.000 Sevilla (ESP)

101.000 Arsenal (ENG)

93.000 Porto (POR)

81.000 Roma (ITA)

78.000 Manchester United (ENG)

65.000 Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

62.000 Beşiktaş (TUR)

54.500 Basel (SUI)

50.000 Sporting CP (POR)

48.000 CSKA Moskva (RUS)

40.000 Wolfsburg (GER)

37.000 Lazio (ITA)

Pot 2

37.000 PSV Eindhoven (NED)

34.500 Krasnodar (RUS)

31.000 Celtic (SCO)

31.000 København (DEN)

31.000 Braga (POR)

29.500 Gent (BEL)

29.000 Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER)

27.500 Young Boys (SUI)

27.500 Astana (KAZ)

27.000 Ludogorets (BUL)

25.500 APOEL (CYP)

24.000 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Pot 3

23.000 Saint-Étienne (FRA)

22.000 Qarabağ (AZE)

22.000 Feyenoord (NED)

20.713 Getafe (ESP)

20.713 Espanyol (ESP)

20.000 Malmö (SWE)

18.000 Partizan (SRB)

17.500 Standard Liège (BEL)

17.092 Wolves (ENG)

11.699 Rennes (FRA)

11.500 Rosenborg (NOR)

10.500 İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

Pot 4

10.500 AZ Alkmaar (NED)

9.646 Vitória SC (POR)

8.000 Trabzonspor (TUR)

7.780 Olexandriya (UKR)

6.250 Dudelange (LUX)

6.250 LASK (AUT)

6.250 Wolfsberg (AUT)

6.000 Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

6.000 Lugano (SUI)

5.250 Rangers (SCO)

3.500 CFR Cluj (ROU)

3.500 Ferencváros (HUN)