UEFA Europa League 2019/20: Arsenal possible draw scenarios

Arsenal are set for another season in the UEFA Europa League after making it to the final of the competition last time out, only to lose to Chelsea.

With the UEL draws set to take place later today, here’s who they can be drawn against for the Group Stage of the tournament.

Possible Opponents

Arsenal were impressive in their run to the final of the tournament, only a year after they made it to the semifinal of the competition. However, their performance in the final against Chelsea was weak, and as they finished fifth in the Premier League, another season in UEL awaits.

The Gunners have been placed in Pot 1 of the Group Stage Draw alongside Manchester United. They can be drawn alongside any team from Pot 2, 3 & 4 except Wolves.

Pot 1: Sevilla, Manchester United, Porto, Roma, Dynamo Kiev, Besiktas, Basel, Sporting CP, CKSA Moscow, Wolfsburg, Lazio, ARSENAL

Pot 2: PSV Eindhoven, Krasnodar, Borussia Mönchengladbach, FC Copenhagen, Celtic, Young Boys, APOEL, Astana, Braga, Gent, Ludogorets, Eintracht Frankfurt

Pot 3: Standard Liege, Partizan Belgrade, Malmo, Getafe, Espanyol, Rennes, Saint Etienne, Qarabag, Feyenoord, Wolves, Rosenborg, Istanbul Basaksehir

Pot 4: LASK, Wolfsberger, Lugano, Cluj, Oleksandriya, Slovan Bratislava, Trabzonspor, Ferencvaros, AZ Alkmaar, Rangers, F91 Dudelange, Vitoria de Guimaraes

Best-case scenario

ARSENAL, Young Boys (Switzerland), Rosenborg (Norway), ​F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg)

As Arsenal would be confident to beat any side outside Pot 1, it all comes down to the distance they will have to travel for away matches and this would be the group they’d hope for.

Worst-case scenario

ARSENAL, Astana (Kazakhstan), Qarabag (Azerbaijan), Rennes (France)

Similarly, the worst-case scenario for Unai Emery’s men would long away trips and this is the worst group they can get in that respect. Moreover, they went down to Rennes in the first leg of the Europa League last season, therefore, they’d want to avoid the Ligue 1 side.