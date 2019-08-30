UEFA Europa League 2019/20: Manchester United possible draw scenarios

Manchester United are back in the UEFA Europa League after finishing sixth in the English Premier League last season. With a depleted squad and the fact that the other teams in race for the top four in the league this season are much stronger, this could be United’s best way of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Here’s who they could face in the Group Stage this season.

Possible Opponents

Last time United played in the Europa League was in the 2016/17 season when they went on to win the trophy in Stockholm under the guidance of manager Jose Mourinho. This is a new season but the Manchester-based giants would want more of the same from this side as well.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side are in Pot 1 of the draw and cannot be drawn against any of the sides in their pot. Moreover, they cannot be drawn against any other English side as well. Which leaves them with the teams in Pots 2, 3 & 4 except Wolves.

Pot 1: Sevilla, Arsenal, Porto, Roma, Dynamo Kiev, Besiktas, Basel, Sporting CP, CKSA Moscow, Wolfsburg, Lazio, MANCHESTER UNITED

Pot 2: PSV Eindhoven, Krasnodar, Borussia Mönchengladbach, FC Copenhagen, Celtic, Young Boys, APOEL, Astana, Braga, Gent, Ludogorets, Eintracht Frankfurt

Pot 3: Standard Liege, Partizan Belgrade, Malmo, Getafe, Espanyol, Rennes, Saint Etienne, Qarabag, Feyenoord, Wolves, Rosenborg, Istanbul Basaksehir

Pot 4: LASK, Wolfsberger, Lugano, Cluj, Oleksandriya, Slovan Bratislava, Trabzonspor, Ferencvaros, AZ Alkmaar, Rangers, F91 Dudelange, Vitoria de Guimaraes

Best-case scenario

MANCHESTER UNITED, Young Boys (Switzerland), Rosenborg (Norway), ​F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg)

What top teams wish for in a Europa League Group Stage draw is that there are no long, taxing trips involved half the world away. Therefore, keeping in mind the distance and difficulty, these are the three teams United would want to draw against later tonight.

Worst-case scenario

MANCHESTER UNITED, Astana (Kazakhstan), Qarabag (Azerbaijan)/Feyenoord (Netherlands), Rangers (Scotland)

For the very same reason that long away trips could hamper United’s league form, they would want to avoid the above-mentioned teams. Moreover, United haven’t had the best of outings against Feyenoord in the past and Rangers are managed by Steven Gerrard, which might spice up things in the group stages later on and an upset could affect United in the long run.

The UEFA Europa League draw is set to be held on 30th August, 7 PM SGT.