UEFA Europa League 2019/20 Draw: Where to watch, Telecast Info, Live Stream

The 2019/20 Europa League is almost upon us. Several teams are still participating in the play-off round, following which, they will be drawn into groups. Here is when the draw is supposed to take place and how you can keep an eye on it.

Manchester United and Arsenal are among the teams hoping to finish their 2019/20 season by winning the UEFA Europa League. The two English giants will be in Friday’s UEFA Europa League draw, as they get separated into twelve groups of four each. Here is how you can keep an eye on this one.

When and where will the UCL draw take place?

The UEFA Europa League draw will take place at 13:00 CEST on Friday 30 August (7 PM Singapore Time). The venue for the draw is the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Where to watch? Live Stream, Telecast Information

The UEFA Europa League draw will be available for viewing all across the Southeast Asia region where the rights of broadcasting the event have been distributed. It will be streamed live on UEFA.com as well.

Here is a list of the broadcasters in Southeast Asia for the UEFA Europa League:

Brunei: Goal.com/Astro SuperSport,beIN Sports

Cambodia: Goal.com

Laos: Goal.com

Malaysia: Goal.com/Astro SuperSport/beIN Sports

Myanmar: Skynet

Philippines: DAZN

Singapore: Goal.com/ beIN Sports/ HubSports/ mio Sports

Thailand: DAZN

Vietnam: K+

India: Sony Network

Alternatively, those can also follow the action on the FOX Sports Asia live blog for the Europa League draw.