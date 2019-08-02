Egy Maulana Vikri left on the bench as Lechia Gdansk exit Europa League with 4-1 defeat

There won’t be a happy mood in the Egy Maulana Vikri supporters camp as his club side Lechia Gdansk were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League (UEL) in the second qualifying round.

The Polish team were beaten comprehensively on the night by Brondby FC of Denmark with a scoreline of 4-1, that sees Lechia miss out on a chance to compete in the main draw for the Europa League.

Indonesian fans won’t be too happy to know that Egy Maulana Vikri was left on the bench for this game, and did not even come on during the game that saw his team score just once.

Lechia Gdansk were very much in the tie after the first leg, but failed to capitalise during the second, conceding twice before the hour mark, before hitting back themselves.

A well taken goal from Flavio Paixao gave the Poles some hope, but it vanished once the game went to extra time, as two quick goals from Jesper Lindstrom ensured the Danish side move forward.

Egy Maulana is yet to fire for Lechia Gdansk and this seemed like the best opportunity for the talented Indonesian to prove his class in the Europa League, but it appears he might have to wait awhile to let his talent shine among Europe’s elite.