Egy Maulana selected in Lechia Gdansk Europa League squad, set to become first ever Indonesian to play in the tournament

Indonesia star Egy Maulana is very close to becoming the first-ever Indonesian to play in the Europa League as he has been selected in Lechia Gdansk’s squad for Europa League encounter vs Brondby.

Lechia Gdansk are set to face Brondby in the first leg of second-round qualifying of the European competition on Friday, 26th July and the Indonesian youngster was named the Polish club’s 26-man squad for the encounter.

The side selected by manager Piotr Stokowiec is for both legs of the encounter, the first of which will be a home encounter for their side. The second leg is scheduled for a week later.

The Indonesian wonderkid, meanwhile, has appeared primarily for the reserve side. However, he did make his first-team debut in the Ekstrklasa on December 22, 2018, coming on as a substitute in the match against Gornik Zabrze.

The youngster did, however, enjoyed a highly productive campaign with the Lechia reserve side, scoring eleven times in fourteen appearances. He will be hoping to make his debut in the European competitions next, becoming the first Indonesian to do so.