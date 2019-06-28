7-time Champions League winners banned from European competition next season for FFP breach

AC Milan have officially been banned from participating in the UEFA Europa League in the 2019/20 season after they were found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the Serie A giants and 7-time Champions League winners will not participate in the competition in the upcoming season.

However, accordind to the statement released by the court, it appears as though AC Milan expected to be banned and got out ahead of it, agreeing to withdraw from the UEFA Europa League prior to being banned.

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued a Consent Award embodying the agreement reached between AC Milan S.p.A and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) concerning breaches of the UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations by the Italian club,” read the statement from the CAS.

Milan failed to adhere to FFP regulations for two years on the bounce and only escaped sanction last season having appealed successfully against it. The club has to breakeven and balance their books before June 2021 in order to escape further sanction.

Prize money of £10 million has been withheld by UEFA pending their success.

The Rossoneri will be replaced by AS Roma and Torino will also enter the qualifying rounds of the tournament.