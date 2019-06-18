Reports: Seven times UCL winners request UEFA to exclude them from European competition in 2019/20

Seven-time Champions League winners and former Italian champions AC Milan have asked to be left out of next year’s Europa League, reports have emerged.

Milan finished fifth in the Serie A this season, extending their time away from Europe’s premier competition, which they have won a record seven times, to eight years. The club did play in the Europa League 2018/19, but were knocked out in the group stages.

And for the next season, they have requested UEFA to be left out of the competition so they can invest in the side for another year, reports Italian journalist Vito Angele,

Exclusive AC Milan have asked UEFA to leave them out of the Europa League to be able to invest for another year. In the coming hours, a response is expected @SempreMilanCom — Vito Angelè (@VitoAngele) June 18, 2019

The European football governing body is expected to revert to Milan’s request today itself. There’s no clarification on who will take their place in the European competition if their request is accepted.