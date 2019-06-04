Reports: Mesut Ozil repeatedly insulted Arsenal coach Unai Emery during Europa League final

Player power is a growing concern currently in football. Several football managers face a losing battle every day as they try to wrestle power from their own players. Another such case has come to light, with Arsenal star Mesut Ozil reportedly insulting his manager Unai Emery during the Europa League final.

Turkish outler Fanatic report, via talkSPORT, that the German international repeatedly insulted the Arsenal boss, saying “you’re not a coach”. Ozil was on the losing side in the final, as his team got thrashed four-one by Chelsea. Meanwhile, the attacking midfielder was subbed off by his coach during the second half and earned widespread criticism for his performance on the night.

Ozil has been in-and-out of the team throughout the season. The former Real Madrid star was left out on several occasions by Emery due to his low work-rate. Despite that, the Spanish football coach gave him a start in the European final, playing just behind Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As a result of their Europa League final loss, Arsenal ended the season trophyless. The Gunners also finished fifth in the Premier League, thereby missing out on a Champions League spot for the 2019/20 season.