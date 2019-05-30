Chelsea star becomes first player ever to win five biggest football trophies following UEL win

Chelsea made history as they won the UEFA Europa League (UEL) trophy after beating Arsenal 4-1 in the final. And along with that, one of their biggest stars made some history as well.

Pedro was one of the players on the score sheet in the final, and led his team to an iconic triumph after an engaging 90 minutes of football.

In winning the trophy, Pedro added yet another medal to his impressive ‘arsenal’ and made a bit of history to go with it.

He became the first player ever to win five of football’s biggest trophies by adding the UEL to his name.

Pedro has already won the FIFA World Cup with Spain, the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with Barcelona, the European Championships (Euros) with Spain, and the Premier League with Chelsea.

Jubilant scenes inside the Chelsea dressing room following their Europa League win

By winning the UEL trophy, Pedro now makes history ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with a record not even the legendary duo can claim to have won.

In total, the Spaniard has secured a whopping 25 major honours with Barcelona, Chelsea and his country Spain. Needless to say, the Blues’ star is the envy of football’s biggest names after helping his side to the UEL trophy.