Cesc Fabregas slams Arsenal superstar following UEL final defeat to Chelsea

Arsenal slumped to an embarrassing 4-1 defeat against Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) final in Baku, Azerbaijan, and sadly some of their top players didn’t turn up for the game.

One such player was Mesut Ozil, who started the game against Chelsea, but disappeared almost immediately.

Ozil has endured a very poor season for the Gunners, and his lack of playing time under new boss Unai Emery certainly hasn’t helped the German in any way.

To make matters worse, he has now been slammed by a former Arsenal great in Cesc Fabregas following his dismal UEL final display.

“I think sometimes you just have it inside or you don’t have it. When he was at Real Madrid he was surrounded by top top players and one of the best players in the history of the sport in Cristiano Ronaldo,” Fabregas said on BT Sport.

“I’m not taking anything away from Mesut, he played top football there, but once you step down a little bit, because we can all agree Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich they are top three, you have to show yourself a little bit more because you don’t have the same quality around you.”

“The club buys you to be the actual leader around the club. I don’t think Mesut has that in him to carry. I don’t train with him everyday, but I don’t think he has it in him to be leader.”

Needless to say, a lot of football fans probably agree with Fabregas on this one.