WATCH: Olivier Giroud trolls Arsenal with “Thank You” jibe after UEL win with Chelsea

Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) following goals from Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard and Pedro in a second half full of goals. And following the game, one Chelsea player had a specially good time.

That would be none other than Olivier Giroud, as the Chelsea forward enjoyed a sensational outing in the final and winning a trophy at the end of it.

He also took every chance possible to mock his former employers Arsenal after winning the trophy, with this video of post-match celebrations proof of just that.

Giroud has a reputation of being a bit of a showman and he certainly did nothing to change that reputation as he can be seen shouting “Thank You Arsenal” in the team bus following the win.

Giroud spent almost six years with Arsenal before leaving the Gunners for another club in London, this time Chelsea. The Frenchman spent much of his final few seasons at the Emirates on the bench under then manager Arsene Wenger, and failed to win major trophies with the North Londoners.

Clearly, the World Cup winning striker is quite pleased to have left those days behind him.