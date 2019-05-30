WATCH: Chelsea star Eden Hazard sends message to fans as he edges closer to Real Madrid

Eden Hazard was on fire as Chelsea beat Arsenal by four goals to one in the UEFA Europa League final. The Belgian international scored two goals in his side’s huge win before dedicating it to the fans around the globe.

Eden Hazard has a message for Chelsea fans

Hazard kept his message short and sweet, thanking fans around the globe while dedicating the win to them:

“Hi, Chelsea fans! This is for you. Fans in the stadium, fans in London, fans everywhere, I love you.”

The Belgian international was the star of the night, as his side beat Arsenal by four goals to one. He provided the assist for the second goal of the night, which was scored by Pedro. Hazard them popped up himself to score twice later – one via a penalty and the other via a close-range shot – to seal the win.

The UEFA Europa League win was also the sixth major trophy that the former Lille OSC star won at Stamford Bridge. During his seven years, Hazard won two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, one FA Cup, and one Carabao Cup.

He is now expected to leave Chelsea and join Real Madrid in the coming days, and said as much himself during another post-match interview:

“We will decide in a few days and the only target in my mind tonight was to win this final,” he told BT Sport.

“I have made my decision already and now I’m waiting on both clubs. I think it is a goodbye, but in football, you never know.

“My dream was to play in the Premier League and I have done that for one of the biggest clubs so maybe now it is the time for a new challenge,” he said.