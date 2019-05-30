Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea beat Arsenal by four goals to one to lift the UEFA Europa League. The cup success proved to be the Italian’s first major title win in his twenty-year-long career. And he looked to celebrate the same in some style.

Goals from Eden Hazard, Olivier Giroud, and Pedro helped Chelsea cruise to a four-one win over Arsenal in the Europa League. Maurizio Sarri joined in the celebrations along with the Blues on the pitch later, where he also unveiled a cigar which he had packed for a special occasion.

Despite winning the Europa League, it remains to be seen whether the Italian is given another chance to bring out his cigar at Chelsea. The former Napoli boss has gone through an inconsistent season, with plenty of highs and lows. Sarri led his side to two finals in his first season in England – the Carabao Cup and the Europa League – winning the latter.

However, he saw his Chelsea side fall to heavy defeats against Manchester City and Bournemouth, while also facing the wrath of a particular section of fans.

Reports in recent weeks have linked the Italian with a move back to Italy, with Juventus seemingly interested. However, Sarri has since confirmed that he will talk with the Chelsea hierarchy before making a decision on his future.