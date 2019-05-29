Chelsea star hilariously trolls Arsenal ahead of Europa League final

Chelsea and Arsenal are set to face off in an all-English UEFA Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan later tonight and Blues fullback Marcos Alonso has used the occasion to troll their London rivals.

This is Arsenal’s first European final in 13 years after having played in the Champions League final back in 2006. They have never won a major European trophy in their history as well.

Chelsea, on the other hand, won the Europa League in 2013 and the Champions League in 2012. They were crowned the Premier League champions in 2017 as well. This record prompted Blues fullback Marcos Alonso to say that they are ‘more used to winning things’ than Arsenal.

“We aren’t tired with this kind of thing and we have had the days to recover. We are training properly every day. It’s a final. It’s the last chance we have to win a trophy this season, so it is a massive game for us,” he said as reported by Goal.

“It is always important for us, for the fans, for the club to win a trophy. Of course, we are preparing to be ready and we are going to go for it. No, I don’t think so [that Arsenal will want it more to get into the Champions League].

“We have the same need here at Chelsea to win something. In the last few years, we have won more trophies than them and are more used to winning things. I don’t think that is something bad. It is something even better for us. We know what it is and this is another chance and something we all want.”

The Gunners, however, have won the FA Cup thrice in the last five years.