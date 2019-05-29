Chelsea Europa League 2013 Winning Starting XI: Where are they now?

Chelsea are set to play their second UEFA Europa League final in six years as they face Arsenal at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan later tonight.

The last time they lined up in a Europea League final, they went on to win the trophy, beating Portugal’s Benfica 2-1 at the Amsterdam Arena. Fernando Torres gave Chelsea the lead in the 60th minute but Benfica equalised within eight minutes as Oscar Cardozo converted from the spot.

Branislav Ivanovic emerged as the unlikely hero for the Blues, as he scored the winner in injury time to hand Chelsea their second European trophy in as many years. Here, we’ll talk about the players who started for Chelsea on that fateful night in Amsterdam and where they are now.

GK – Petr Cech: The legendary goalkeeper moved to London rivals Arsenal after spending two more years with Chelsea. And he looks set to start against his old club, one which he’s set to rejoin, this time as a sporting director after his last match as a player, which would be tonight.

RB – Cesar Azpilicueta: The Spanish fullback is now the captain of Chelsea and will lead them in their final against Arsenal tonight. He has won two Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and an EFL Cup with Chelsea since.

CB – Branislav Ivanovic: The right-back, who started as a central defender on the night, is currently playing for Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg after having joined them from Chelsea in 2017.

CB – Gary Cahill: Cahill has lost his place to better defenders in the Chelsea line up and has announced that he will leave the club after this season. He was given a fitting farewell on his last home game.

LB – Ashley Cole: The great English fullback is still playing the game even at 38 years of age. After leaving Chelsea for Roma in 2014, he joined MLS side LA Galaxy in 2016 and then moved to Frank Lampard’s Derby County in January 2019. His contract with them ended with their loss against Aston Villa in the playoff.

CM – Frank Lampard: The legendary midfielder captained Chelsea on the night. He stayed with the club for another year before moving to Manchester City in 2014 and then joining their sister club New York City a year later. He retired as a player in 2017 and went on to become the Derby County manager in 2018, bringing them on the brink of a Premier League promotion in his first season.

CM – David Luiz: The defender was stationed in the midfield alongside Lampard in the Europa League 2013 final. He moved to Paris Saint-Germain a year later but returned to Chelsea in 2016. He looks set to play a part in the final against Arsenal.

RW – Ramires: The Brazilian midfielder was with Chelsea until 2016. He left the club for Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning and still plays for them.

CAM – Juan Mata: The diminutive attacking midfielder spent another six months with Chelsea after winning the Europa League. He joined Manchester United in January 2014 and has since been with them. However, his contract with them ends in June and his future is still unclear.

LW – Oscar: Another Chelsea player who left the club to move to China. Oscar joined Shanghai SIPG in 2017 and is one of their most important players currently.

ST – Fernando Torres: The legendary Spanish striker was loaned out to AC Milan in 2014, a move which was made permanent a year later. However, Torres moved to his boyhood club Atletico Madrid on loan immediately and then joined them on a permanent basis in 2016. He joined J1 League club Sagan Tosu in July 2018.