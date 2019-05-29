WATCH: Santi Cazorla sends message to former team Arsenal ahead of Europa League final

Arsenal face Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League final on May 29, 2019. The Gunners have returned to a European final for the first time in fourteen years. And former player Santi Cazorla has now wished them the very best via a heartwarming video message.

“Hi boys, I am thinking of you. (An) amazing game is coming. I want to wish you all the best for the game and bring the trophy home. Come on boys! Miss you, my friends,” he said in his message.

Cazorla signed for Arsenal back in 2012 from Spanish football club Malaga. The playmaker featured heavily for Arsenal during the first few years of his career, often putting up splendid performances.

However, the former Malaga man suffered from a serious injury during the 2016 season. He ruptured his Achilles tendon while providing an assist for Mesut Ozil in an eventual six-nil win against Ludogrets in the Champions League.

Cazorla’s injury started growing serious and he had to get it operated upon. However, he went through eight operations and even contracted Gangrene on the affected area. With the infection eating a part of his tendon, fears began to grow about his ability to play or even walk again. The former Arsenal man shifted to Spain temporarily to get his injury treated upon. Meanwhile, his contract at the club came to an end in 2018, and he left having last played two years earlier.

Santi Cazorla finally returned to the field in 2018, appearing for his former side Villareal in a friendly match. Having proven his match fitness, he was signed by the La Liga side on August 9, 2018.