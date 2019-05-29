Manchester United star Marcus Rashford reveals who should win the UEL and UCL finals

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford might be regretting not being a part of the action himself, but he had no trouble picking the winners in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) and UEFA Europa League (UEL) finals.

Speaking to TalkSport, Rashford spoke about the upcoming finales and also picked who he feels can go on and win the entire tournaments.

UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur dressing room celebrations

This is the first time that all four teams in the top continental competitions come from the same country, with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool contesting the UCL final, while Chelsea and Arsenal will play the UCL final.

Talking first about the UCL final at Madrid, Rashford made a pick that was becoming of his loyalties to Manchester United.

“I hope Tottenham win it,” Rashford said.

“I hope Tottenham win but both teams have done remarkably well, so whichever team wins it they deserve it.”

When quizzed further about who he feels can win the UEL final in Baku, Azerbaijan, the forward was quick to give his prediction.

“I’m going to go Chelsea, just [Eden] Hazard. He can do anything at any moment.”

Needless to say, a lot of United fans probably echo the emotions of Rashford with both of these predictions.