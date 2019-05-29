WATCH: Arsenal stars fail to score penalties in training ahead of Europa League Final

Arsenal will meet Chelsea in the final of the UEFA Europa League on May 29, 2019. The Gunners have been training in Baku for the same. However, they weren’t at their best while practising penalties in front of the media!

Arsenal players miss penalties in front of media in Baku

Arsenal stars will hope to fare better during the match itself if it indeed heads to a penalty shootout.

The Gunners are in a European final after fourteen years, following a Champions League bout against Barcelona in 2005. On that occasion, the London side suffered a heartbreak as they allowed their opponents to come from behind and register a two-one win.

This time around, Arsenal will be hoping for a better result. Unai Emery’s team sailed through the group stage unbeaten, winning five and drawing one of their six games.

Their first major blow came in the round of thirty-two when they went down to BATE Borisov in the first leg. However, a comeback win in the second leg sealed the tie in their favour. A similar process followed against Rennes in the round of sixteen, before the Gunners breezed past Napoli and Valencia in the quarterfinals and the semifinals, respectively.

Arsenal now face Premier League rivals Chelsea in the final of the Europa League. The Blues are unbeaten in the competition so far, drawing three of their fourteen games. However, the West London side are suffering from an injury crisis at the moment, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Antonio Rudiger, and potentially, N’Golo Kante ruled out of the final.