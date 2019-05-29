WATCH: Maurizio Sarri storms off pitch after Chelsea duo involved in training bust-up before UEL final

It wasn’t exactly the kind of thing Chelsea fans want to see before a big European final as their manager Maurizio Sarri stormed off following a training bust-up between his players.

The two names in question were David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain as the duo clashed during training ahead of the UEFA Europa League (UEL) final against Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Tempers fraying in the Chelsea camp? 😡 Higuain and Luiz come together in training and Maurizio Sarri is furious! pic.twitter.com/obSZ51KGGd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2019

Thanks to some footage released by BT Sport, we can clearly see Higuain and Luiz unhappy with each other after what appeared to be a bad challenge during training, with Sarri responding rather adversely to all of it.

Sarri has been linked with a managerial move to Juventus after the exit of Massimiliano Allegri, but had seemed rather upbeat in the lead up to the final against Arsenal.

“At this moment I love them,” he had said about his players.

“I have 22 wonderful men, wonderful players, so I’m really very happy with them,” he said.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues can get their heads together in time for the action to begin.