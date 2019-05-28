WATCH: Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi executes perfect bicycle-kick to score in training

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has not received many chances to shine this season, with a serious dip in form further putting a dampener on the German’s hopes to feature in the Gunner’s starting XI.

But with the North Londoners gearing up to face Premier League rivals Chelsea in the important Europa League final on May 29th, Arsenal boss Unai Emery has stressed on the need for all his players to remain available for selection. Mustafi, who was a part of the squad that travelled to Baku, Azerbaijan for the finals on Monday, should hence find it imperative to stay on his best form ahead of the game on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a video that emerged from Arsenal’s training session on Sunday reveals quite a different face to the former World Champion.

In the video, Mustafi can be seen executing a perfect bicycle-kick to send the ball into the back of the net, while at practice in their training grounds ahead of the Europan final.

Watch the video here:

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has been playing in the wrong position all this time!

Looks like Arsenal boss Unai Emery have been playing him in the wrong position all along!

In the 2017-18 season as well, Arsenal had reached the finals of the Europa League. However, they lost the game and the title to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid led by Antoine Griezmann. This time, they have the chance to make amends as they find themselves in the final once again.