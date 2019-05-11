Manchester United may have to play in a stadium with a capacity of just 1720 next season in the Europa League

In the upcoming season, English giants Manchester United could face a very surprising opponent – in the Europa League 2019-20.

The opponents mentioned above are the FC Inhulets Petrove, a professional Ukrainian football club from the town of Petrove, Ukraine. The club competes in the Ukrainian First League, which is also home to some famous clubs like Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv.

The club has very young history, having been founded only in 2013. Their name was originally “FC Ahrofirma Pyatykhatska Volodymyrivka”, but they later changed it to “Inhulets” in 2015.

The club in 2014 competed in Ukrainian Football Amateur League and were beaten finalists in the championship game. They competed in the 2015 Amateur Championship once again, but during the season they entered the professional ranks and joined the PFL entering into the Ukrainian Second League.

In their first professional season itself, the club were promoted to the Ukrainian First League. And now, they are one of the finalists in the Ukrainian Cup, the other team in the final being Shakthar Donetsk.

As it stands, the winner of the Ukrainian Cup gets a direct entry to the Europa League next season, and they will be placed in the same group as the English team that finishes sixth in the previous season’s Premier League, according to 32Red.

This means that Manchester United could be travelling to Ukraine next season, to play their away game in the Europa League group stage – in a stadium with an overall capacity of just 1720.

This is the away section at the ground of Ukrainian side FC Inhulets Petrove 😳 If they win the Ukrainian Cup final next week, they’ll go straight into the group stage of the Europa League next season. pic.twitter.com/rJYEm1l38n — 32Red (@32Red) May 9, 2019

Check out some of the reactions by fans on Twitter, down below:

Yes, but due to their facilities they won't be able to play there, will have to play at the nearest ground with UEFA standard facilities — ᴀɴᴅʏ ʙ 🇲🇰 (@ScoGroundHopper) May 9, 2019

Can't wait to play them — ❄ (@HighburyEra) May 9, 2019

Except the stadium doesn’t meet the required standard to host Europa league games (which you are well aware of) and so matches would be played at, most likely, Oleksandriya’s stadium. — Jez Myers (@jezmyers) May 9, 2019