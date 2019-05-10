Watch: Valencia fan tries to spit at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he scores against them

Premier League side Arsenal reached the finals of the UEFA Europa League 2018-19 on Thursday night, thanks to a hattrick by their striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Aubameyang’s goals fired Arsenal to a 4-2 win in the second-leg, and an overall win by 7-3 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, things turned a bit dirty as the star was spat at by a home supporter in Valencia, after the former scored his third goal for the day. The vile attack was caught by BT Sport cameras while covering the match.

Watch the video here:

Dear @UEFA, @Arsenal & @valenciacf Clear evidence of a Valencia fan aiming to spit at @Aubameyang7. First issue in the 1st leg, now this Valencia fan attempting to spit on Aubameyang after he scored his third goal… Disgusting 🤢 pic.twitter.com/72pUPyztTJ — PUSHED OUT BY BARTHEZ, WILTOOOORD (@BarnesIsDown) May 9, 2019

Check out the images below as well:

Overall, the fans were left totally disgusted by the above series of events that followed the former Borussia Dortmund star’s third goal.

One fan tweeted: “Football is so beautiful and then there are idiots like this Valencia fan who tries to spit on Aubameyang. I guess that’s the bad side of some fans.”

Speaking about the game, Kevin Gameiro gave the hosts an early lead at Mestalla in the second leg, as Arsenal fans started fearing another slump by the North Londoners. But Aubameyang banished their fears in the 17th minute, as he equalized the scoreline.

Arsenal’s second goal came from Alexandre Lacazette in the 50th minute, but Gameiro restored parity to the scoreline just eight minutes later. Aubameyang’s goal in the 69th minute gave Arsenal the lead once again, and he then went on to secure his hattrick and double Arsenal’s lead, with a sublime strike in the 88th minute – and the game was thus put to bed.

Arsenal will now face Chelsea on May 29th, in the Europa League finals to be held at Baku, Azerbaijan.