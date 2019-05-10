Reports: Arsenal star prevented from playing Europa League finals due to political reasons

Arsenal’s Armenian attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan could miss out on playing their Europa League final match against Chelsea in Azerbaijan due to political tensions between their countries.

BBC reports that Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan could continue missing out on Arsenal fixtures held in Azerbeijan due to the political tensions that exist between his country, Armeria, and theirs.

That would mean that he will not be available to play in the UEFA Europa League finals against Chelsea that is set to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Mkhitaryan has missed trips to Azerbaijan in the past, both as part of Dortmund and Arsenal. His latest miss came when the Gunners travelled to the country to take on FK Qarabag in October in the Europa League.

As an Armenian national, Mkhitaryan wouldn’t be allowed a visa to enter Azerbaijan owing to the dispute between the countries over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In addition to this issues, fans of both Chelsea and Arsenal have taken umbrage with the poor travel and viewing arrangements on offer for the finals. Only 6000 fans from each club would be allocated seats and that too, the logistics surrounding the trip are said to be rather tiresome with no direct flights available from london to Baku on the week of the game.