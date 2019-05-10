Their side are the underdogs in Thursday’s Europa League semi-final with Chelsea, but Eintracht Frankfurt’s fans are in party mood.

Eintracht Frankfurt fans have shut down a famous central London location ahead of their Europa League semi-final.

Adi Hutter’s men visit Chelsea on Thursday with the tie finely poised at 1-1 after last week’s opening leg.

Eintracht fans have travelled in large numbers to support their team at Stamford Bridge, with the winners going on to the final in Baku.

And they were in party mood in Leicester Square, packing the area ahead of making the short trip to Stamford Bridge.