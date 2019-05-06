Eintracht will show a ‘different side’ against Chelsea, says Hutter

Eintracht Frankfurt will show a “different side” against Chelsea, head coach Adi Hutter said after being thrashed by Bayer Leverkusen.

Adi Hutter backed Eintracht Frankfurt to produce a much-improved performance against Chelsea in the Europa League semi-final after being thrashed by Bayer Leverkusen.

Bundesliga outfit Eintracht suffered a humiliating 6-1 domestic loss on Sunday, days after drawing 1-1 at home to Chelsea in the first leg of their Europa League semi.

Star forward Luka Jovic was introduced in the 37th minute with his team already trailing 6-1 after an incredible start at BayArena.

Despite the heavy defeat, head coach Hutter is confident his side will step up in the second leg against Chelsea on Thursday.

“As [Leverkusen coach] Peter Bosz said, we play in the semi-final in London against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge,” he told a news conference.

“And I believe that as a footballer there is nothing more beautiful than these international games.

“The fact that we did not show our true ability today is one thing, but on Thursday I think that we are getting our heads free again.

“Of course we will speak about the defeat as well. With the way we played today, we have little chance on Thursday.

“But I am convinced that the team will show a different side again.”

Eintracht Frankfurt are winless in four games heading into the clash, while they sit fourth in the Bundesliga.