Eintracht thrashed after resting Jovic ahead of Europa League semi-final

Adi Hutter’s decision to name Luka Jovic on the bench backfired as Eintracht Frankfurt fell to a 6-1 Bundesliga loss at Bayer Leverkusen.

Europa League semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt were thrashed 6-1 at top-four rivals Bayer Leverkusen after resting Luka Jovic on Sunday.

Eintracht, who travel to Chelsea on Thursday with the tie level at 1-1, left star striker Jovic on the bench at BayArena.

But Leverkusen recorded a ruthless victory to move level on points with fourth-placed Eintracht as the race for Champions League qualification continues.

Peter Bosz’s hosts were 2-0 up after just 13 minutes, with Kai Havertz’s opener followed up by Julian Brandt.

Filip Kostic swiftly reduced the deficit but the Leverkusen onslaught continued and it was 6-1 by the 36th minute.

Lucas Alario struck twice with Charles Aranguiz also on target before Martin Hinteregger’s own goal completed the scoring.

Leverkusen are the first Bundesliga team to score six goals in the first half of a game since Borussia Monchengladbach, who hammered Borussia Dortmund 12-0 in April 1978.

Eintracht head coach Adi Hutter appeared to rue his team selection, sending on Jovic and Mijat Gacinovic before half-time.

But Hutter’s side will have to justify his decisions when they head to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea for a place in the Europa League final.

