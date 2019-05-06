Eintracht thrashed after resting Jovic ahead of Europa League semi-final

Adi Hutter’s decision to name Luka Jovic on the bench backfired as Eintracht Frankfurt fell to a 6-1 Bundesliga loss at Bayer Leverkusen.

Europa League semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt were thrashed 6-1 at top-four rivals Bayer Leverkusen after resting Luka Jovic on Sunday.

Eintracht, who travel to Chelsea on Thursday with the tie level at 1-1, left star striker Jovic on the bench at BayArena.

But Leverkusen recorded a ruthless victory to move level on points with fourth-placed Eintracht as the race for Champions League qualification continues.

Peter Bosz’s hosts were 2-0 up after just 13 minutes, with Kai Havertz’s opener followed up by Julian Brandt.

Filip Kostic swiftly reduced the deficit but the Leverkusen onslaught continued and it was 6-1 by the 36th minute.

Lucas Alario struck twice with Charles Aranguiz also on target before Martin Hinteregger’s own goal completed the scoring.

6 – @bayer04_en have tied the #Bundesliga record, scoring six goals in the first half. The last team to do this were Borussia Mönchengladbach in April 1978 when they beat Borussia Dortmund 12-0 (6-0 at half-time). Sixpack. #B04SGE pic.twitter.com/E1k07U39yH — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) May 5, 2019

Leverkusen are the first Bundesliga team to score six goals in the first half of a game since Borussia Monchengladbach, who hammered Borussia Dortmund 12-0 in April 1978.

Eintracht head coach Adi Hutter appeared to rue his team selection, sending on Jovic and Mijat Gacinovic before half-time.

But Hutter’s side will have to justify his decisions when they head to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea for a place in the Europa League final.