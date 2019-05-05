Kante goes off injured ahead of Chelsea’s Europa League semi-final

Chelsea were dealt a blow ahead of their Europa League semi-final second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt with an injury to N’Golo Kante.

N’Golo Kante is a doubt for the second leg of Chelsea’s Europa League semi-final with Eintracht Frankfurt after sustaining an injury against Watford on Saturday.

A muscular issue forced the France international off after just 10 minutes of the Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek taking his place.

Maurizio Sarri may have to plan for the visit of Eintracht on Thursday without Kante, who completed the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 first-leg draw.

Kante suffered an injury to his ribs against Burnley on April 22 but was able to play a full part in Chelsea’s next two games.