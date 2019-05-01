Ramsey out, Monreal doubtful for Valencia clash

While it is not known if he has played his last match for Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey certainly will not be fit to face Valencia on Thursday.

Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out of Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Valencia on Thursday, while Nacho Monreal is a doubt.

Wales international Ramsey is still sidelined with the hamstring injury sustained in the quarter-final second-leg win over Napoli and, although he could return to action before moving to Juventus at the end of the season, he remains unfit.

Monreal, meanwhile, has a calf problem and will face a late fitness test ahead of the semi-final first leg at Emirates Stadium.

Denis Suarez is out with a groin injury, while Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) are still recovering from long-term problems.

The Gunners host Marcelino’s side before heading to Mestalla for the return leg on May 9.