Rudiger out for the season, Chelsea confirm

Chelsea have confirmed defender Antonio Rudiger is out for the rest of the season after having surgery on a knee injury.

Antonio Rudiger has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, Chelsea have confirmed.

Defender Rudiger hurt his left knee during Chelsea’s Premier League draw away to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Germany international had only just returned from two weeks out with a separate knee injury but he will now face a spell on the sidelines after having surgery in Rome to repair his meniscus.

Chelsea will be without Rudiger for this week’s Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt, with a final against Valencia or London rivals Arsenal the reward should they progress.

The Blues are on track to return to the Champions League, having established a two-point cushion between themselves and fifth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Rudiger, 26, made 44 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea in 2018-19.