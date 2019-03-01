UEFA closes case against Chelsea for alleged racist chanting

UEFA has closed a case against Chelsea related to alleged racist chanting by fans in a match versus Vidi last December.

Chelsea will face no action for alleged racist behaviour by fans in a Europa League match against Vidi, after UEFA closed the disciplinary case.

The incidents, which occurred just days after four Chelsea fans were suspended by the club after claims they racially abused Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling during a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, are said to have taken place during the 2-2 draw on December 13.

Chelsea reacted angrily at the time, releasing a statement denouncing those said to be involved.

It read: “Anti-Semitism and any kind of racial or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans.

“It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities.

“Any individuals that can’t summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by used using anti-Semitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club.”

However, UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body confirmed on Thursday that proceedings against Chelsea have been closed.

Elsewhere, Ricardo Quaresma has been given a three-game ban for a stamp on Malmo’s Franz Brorsson in Besiktas’ 1-0 group-stage defeat in December.

The Portugal winger will be suspended for the next three UEFA competition matches for which he is eligible after being found guilty of “assaulting another player”.