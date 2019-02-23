Zenit’s IR Iran striker Sardar Azmoun voted UEFA Europa League Player of the Week!

Zenit St Petersburg forward Sardar Azmoun has been voted the UEFA Europa League Player of the Week after he helped his Russia Premier League side reach the last 16 of the continental competition.

Azmoun scored twice and provided an assist in Zenit’s 3-1 win over Turkish club Fenerbahce in the second leg of the Europa League Round of 32 tie at the Kirov Stadium in St Petersburg on Thursday.

🔥🔥🔥 Two goals & an assist on his home debut! Sardar Azmoun voted Player of the Week! 👏👏👏 #UEL #POTW @hankookreifen pic.twitter.com/JCQuRUxmzE — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 22, 2019

The 24-year-old Iranian first provided the assist for Magomed Ozdoyev in the fourth minute of the game before scoring his side’s second in the 37th minute. After the away team had hit back before half time, Azmoun restored the two-goal advantage in the 76th minute.

And this performance has helped him being named the Player of the Week in the European competition. Azmoun had only joined the Russian club on February 1 from Rubin Kazan.

Introducing this week’s dream team 😍 Is there a UEL winner among them? 🤔#UEL | @FedEx pic.twitter.com/p4wjayS3EJ — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 22, 2019

The striker, who was part of Iran’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 squad, was also named in the UEFA Europa League Team of the Week. He was joined by the likes of Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal trio of Stephan Lichtsteiner, Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka.