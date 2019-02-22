UEFA Europa League |

IR Iran striker Sardar Azmoun has MOTM performance for Zenit St. Petersburg in UEFA Europa League

IR Iran striker Sardar Azmoun guided Zenit St. Petersburg to the round-of-16 of the UEFA Europa League with a stunning performance against Fenerbahce.

The 24-year-old scored twice in the second leg of their match as they ultimately won 3-1.

Facing a 1-0 aggregate deficit following the first leg, Zenit needed a big win in order to turn things around and Magomed Ozdoyev did just that as he scored in the fourth minute of the match.

From then, Azmoun made it 2-0 on the night with a brilliant header of the ball to give the Russian club the 2-1 aggregate advantage.


However, Mehmet Topal turned the tide before half-time with a goal on the 43rd minute to give Fenerbahce the away goal as they had the advantage with a 2-2 aggregate.

Fortunately, Azmoun had another goal in him as he came to the rescue in the 76th with a cool finish to make it 3-1 and give Zenti the advantage once more.

They would not look back and now Zenit are one of 16, and one of two Russian, clubs to move on in the competition.

