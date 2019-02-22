IR Iran striker Sardar Azmoun has MOTM performance for Zenit St. Petersburg in UEFA Europa League

IR Iran striker Sardar Azmoun guided Zenit St. Petersburg to the round-of-16 of the UEFA Europa League with a stunning performance against Fenerbahce.

The 24-year-old scored twice in the second leg of their match as they ultimately won 3-1.

Facing a 1-0 aggregate deficit following the first leg, Zenit needed a big win in order to turn things around and Magomed Ozdoyev did just that as he scored in the fourth minute of the match.

From then, Azmoun made it 2-0 on the night with a brilliant header of the ball to give the Russian club the 2-1 aggregate advantage.

⚽️ Sardar Azmoun! Sardar climbs above everyone else to score a fantastic header vs. @Fenerbahce in the 🏆#EuropaLeague. pic.twitter.com/txQgtARC3i — Persian Football (@PersianFutbol) February 21, 2019



However, Mehmet Topal turned the tide before half-time with a goal on the 43rd minute to give Fenerbahce the away goal as they had the advantage with a 2-2 aggregate.

Fortunately, Azmoun had another goal in him as he came to the rescue in the 76th with a cool finish to make it 3-1 and give Zenti the advantage once more.

⚽️ Sardar Azmoun again! A brace for Sardar again as he is willing Zenit to the final 16 in the 🏆#EuropaLeague. pic.twitter.com/uoaUqiyccE — Persian Football (@PersianFutbol) February 21, 2019

They would not look back and now Zenit are one of 16, and one of two Russian, clubs to move on in the competition.