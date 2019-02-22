Sarri recalls Hudson-Odoi for Malmo match

Eden Hazard is among several regulars left out of Chelsea’s starting XI for the visit of Malmo, with Callum Hudson-Odoi winning a recall.

Maurizio Sarri has handed Callum Hudson-Odoi his first start since the transfer window closed as Chelsea look to book a Europa League quarter-final berth.

The highly-prated teenager, who reportedly submitted a transfer request in January, joins Willian and Olivier Giroud in a remodelled attack for the home clash with Malmo.

Chelsea rebuffed a series of bids from Bayern Munich for Hudson-Odoi last month but the winger has been restricted to limited minutes in recent weeks and did not feature in the FA Cup loss to Manchester United.

That defeat added to growing discontent at Stamford Bridge over a poor run of results that have placed Sarri under pressure to keep his job.

The Premier League side’s sole victory in their past three matches was last week’s 2-1 triumph at Malmo in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

The Blues are expected to cement that advantage in front of their own fans, leading ex-Napoli boss Sarri to rest Eden Hazard, Jorginho, Gonzalo Higuain and David Luiz.

Willy Caballero replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal after the Spain international sustained a hamstring injury.