BATE Borisov players celebrate win over Arsenal by eating burgers

Arsenal suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of BATE Borisov in the UEFA Europa League, and to rub further salt into the wounds, celebrated the win by eating burgers for breakfast!

BATE Borisov players were spotted at a Burger King outlet in the city the morning after they defeated the Gunners, and among those chowing down on some fast food was former Arsenal and Barcelona star Alexander Hleb.

All the data from BATE Borisov’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Europa League

The picture prompted a reaction from Arsenal fans, who were clearly not as amused as the rest of us.

A second leg of their Europa League tie will be played at the Emirates Stadium in North London, and the Gunners will be keen to make their opponents pay with some humble pie by the end of it.

