BATE Borisov players celebrate win over Arsenal by eating burgers

Arsenal suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of BATE Borisov in the UEFA Europa League, and to rub further salt into the wounds, celebrated the win by eating burgers for breakfast!

BATE Borisov players were spotted at a Burger King outlet in the city the morning after they defeated the Gunners, and among those chowing down on some fast food was former Arsenal and Barcelona star Alexander Hleb.

All the data from BATE Borisov’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Europa League

Nothing rubs salt into the wounds more than sitting next to Alex Hleb and the BATE team while they celebrate beating Arsenal by wolfing down a Double Whopper meal at 8am pic.twitter.com/7DOW4XYsXE — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) February 15, 2019

The picture prompted a reaction from Arsenal fans, who were clearly not as amused as the rest of us.

BATE casually getting Burger King only hours after dispatching Arsenal in the Europa League. We truly are a banter club. — ÖG12 (@Le_Coquelinho) February 15, 2019

Arsenburger — Turgay Gültekin (@turgiee) February 15, 2019

A second leg of their Europa League tie will be played at the Emirates Stadium in North London, and the Gunners will be keen to make their opponents pay with some humble pie by the end of it.