Chelsea charged over incidents against Malmo in UEFA Europa League

Following their 2-1 win over Malmo in the UEFA Europa League, it appears UEFA are investigating an incident as Chelsea and Malmo fans started throwing objects and the London club had supporters invading the pitch.

BREAKING: UEFA charge Chelsea for throwing objects and field invasion by supporters during Europa League win at Malmo. #SSNhttps://t.co/NhBa4DDD0B — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 15, 2019

Despite getting the victory in Sweden, the Blues still find themselves in hot water after incidents from the crowd erupted while in the match.

The report revealed that the cases will be studied by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Board on March 28.

Chelsea already have a pending investigation for a separate case involving anti-Semitic chants against MOL Vidi two months ago – where the hearing will be decided on by February 28.

The Blues’ return leg match against Malmo will be on February 21 and it will be played at Stamford Bridge.