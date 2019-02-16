Chelsea, Malmo facing UEFA charges

UEFA has charged Chelsea and Malmo over incidents involving supporters during their Europa League meeting this week.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are facing disciplinary proceedings for the throwing of objects and field invasion by supporters, after a small number of fans encroached onto the pitch, one of whom approached Eden Hazard for his shirt after the final whistle.

Malmo have been charged with throwing objects and setting off fireworks. The case will be dealt with by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on March 28.

Meanwhile, Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is facing possible punishment for collecting a deliberate yellow card in the 2-0 win at Celtic.

Kondogbia was booked in the 82nd minute for delaying a free-kick, meaning he will be suspended for the second leg at Mestalla and therefore clear to play in the last 16 if Valencia progress.

UEFA announced on Thursday that it was investigating comments made by Sergio Ramos after the Real Madrid captain suggested he had earned an intentional booking in Wednesday’s 2-1 Champions League win at Ajax.

Ramos later insisted via Twitter that he did not “force the card”.

