Azpilicueta frustrated by Chelsea conceding late

Chelsea claimed a narrow Europa League win over Malmo, but captain Cesar Azpilicueta felt his side should have kept a clean sheet.
Cesar Azpilicueta said Chelsea should have won by a greater margin at Malmo after only securing a 2-1 victory in the first leg of their last-32 Europa League tie.
Goals from Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud put Maurizio Sarri’s side on track to end a run of four consecutive away defeats in all competitions without scoring.
But Mateo Kovacic’s error let in Anders Christiansen to score a late reply for the Swedish side that leaves work to do for the Blues in next week’s return leg.
Chelsea showed a vast improvement from their 6-0 humiliation at Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, but Azpilicueta complained about the lack of a clean sheet from their trip to Swedbank Stadion.
“It was a tough defeat last Sunday, but we are in the knockout stage and it’s important to start well,” Chelsea’s captain told BT Sport.
“We had chances to have a more comfortable result, but they scored and there is still a lot to play for next week.
A big thank you to the Chelsea fans who travelled to Sweden for the game!
Safe trip home. #MALCHE pic.twitter.com/hnh0FMf3Wz
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 14, 2019
“This tournament is very important, we are fighting for trophies and to be in the top four. We are in the EFL Cup final [against City] next week, every trophy is important.”
Chelsea return to action on Monday when they host Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.