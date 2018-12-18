Last week’s Europa League clash between Vidi and Chelsea will be investigated by UEFA following allegations that racist incidents occurred.

UEFA has announced it is launching an investigation into allegations that incidents of a racist nature occurred at the Europa League tie between Vidi and Chelsea in Budapest last week.

Chelsea released a statement after the game condemning the fans who allegedly chanted an anti-Semitic song during the 2-2 draw.

That incident came five days after the club and Metropolitan Police launched other investigations into allegations that Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was racially abused in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

Regarding the incidents in Hungary, a UEFA statement read: “UEFA has today announced that it has commissioned an ethics and disciplinary inspector to conduct an investigation in relation to the alleged racist incidents that occurred at last week’s UEFA Europa League group-stage match between Vidi and Chelsea played on 13 December in Hungary.

“Information in respect to the results of this investigation will be made available by the middle of January.”

Chelsea had swiftly denounced the incidents in Hungary with a strong response after the game on Thursday.

“Anti-Semitism and any other kind of race-related or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans,” said a Chelsea spokesperson.

“It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities. We have stated this loud and clear on many occasions from the owner, the board, coaches and players.

“Any individuals that can’t summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by using anti-Semitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club.”

In response to the incident at Stamford Bridge against Manchester City five days earlier, Chelsea suspended four people from attending matches pending further investigations into the matter.