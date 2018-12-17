Arsenal forced to prepone their UEFA Europa League match against BATE Borisov

Arsenal fans have been enraged by UEFA’s decision to move their Europa League round of 32 second leg against BATE Borisov to a Wednesday, February 20, 5 PM local time kickoff.

Gunners are one of the two English sides in the Europa League along with Chelsea, and as both the clubs are based out of London, UEFA has had to prepone Arsenal’s fixture by a day.

According to UEFA’s regulations, two games cannot be played in the same city simultaneously and as Chelsea won the FA Cup, they have been given the preference by UEFA when chalking out the schedule. Thus, the Blues will host Malmo in their Europa League round of 32 second leg encounter on Thursday, February 21.

‘In accordance with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee, Chelsea have priority, having won the national domestic cup. Arsenal will, therefore, play their return leg in the round of 32 at home on Wednesday 20 February 2019, irrespective of their opponents,’ a UEFA statement stated.

Moreover, any Europa League encounter cannot kick off at the same time as a Champions League match, therefore, the Gunners will have an early 5 PM kickoff for their match. This particular decision hasn’t gone down well with the Arsenal fans.

Arsenal Supporters Trust, through Twitter, expressed its displeasure over the scheduling of the match.

This is just ridiculous. Football and tv seem to have no limits when it comes to disrespecting fans. AST will be calling on both UEFA and Arsenal to work to prevent this. https://t.co/ujTLYLsLuE — AST (@AST_arsenal) December 17, 2018

The proposed kick off time of 5pm for the Europa League game at the Emirates v Bate of 5pm is ridiculous. The AST is calling on Arsenal to make the strongest representations to Uefa to have this changed. Don’t they understand football without fans is nothing — AST (@AST_arsenal) December 17, 2018