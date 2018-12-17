Arsenal face BATE as Chelsea get Malmo in Europa League

Chelsea and Arsenal will be pleased with their draws in the Europa League but five-time winners Sevilla face a tough trip to Lazio.

Chelsea will face Malmo in the last-32 of the Europa League, while Premier League counterparts Arsenal take on BATE.

Maurizio Sarri’s men and Unai Emery’s side both progressed to the knockout stages as group winners so will play their first legs away from home.

Five-time winners Sevilla face a plum tie against Lazio and four of their former players Luis Alberto, Joaquin Correa, Martin Caceres and Ciro Immobile.

Napoli are among the favourites for the trophy, having missed out at the expense of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in a tightly contested Champions League section, and take on Zurich.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic face a daunting task against Valencia, who drop down from a Champions League group from which Manchester United and Juventus progressed.