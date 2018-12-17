Europa League last 32: Draw in full

The draw for the round of 32 in the Europa League was made on Monday, throwing up some mouthwatering ties.

The draw for the last 32 of the Europa League is:

Viktoria Plzen v Dinamo Zagreb

Club Brugge v Red Bull Salzburg

Rapid Vienna v Inter Milan

Slavia Prague v Genk

Krasnodar v Bayer Leverkusen

FC Zurich v Napoli

Malmo v Chelsea

Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt

Celtic v Valencia

Rennes v Real Betis

Olympiacos v Dynamo Kiev

Lazio v Sevilla

Fenerbahce v Zenit St Petersburg

Sporting CP v Villarreal

BATE v Arsenal

Galatasaray v Benfica

The first legs will be played on February 12/14 with the returns scheduled for February 20/21.