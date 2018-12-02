Euro 2020 qualifying draw in full

The full draw for Euro 2020 qualifying pits Netherlands against Germany, France with Iceland and Portugal alongside Ukraine.

Netherlands will take on Germany in the pick of the groups for Euro 2020 qualifying.

Joachim Low’s side will meet Oranje in Group C, which also contains Northern Ireland, Estonia and Belarus.

Holders Portugal take on Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania and Luxembourg, while world champions France face Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova and Andorra.

Below are the groups in full for the qualifying phase, which begins on March 21 next year and runs until November.

The route to #EURO2020 has been mapped out! Which are the 3 toughest groups? pic.twitter.com/fzP8mReLn9 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) December 2, 2018

Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo

Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Group C: Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus

Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan

Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta

Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, Macedonia, Latvia

Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra

Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino

Group J: Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein