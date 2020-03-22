Camavinga, Moukoko & Fati: The uncapped youngsters set to benefit from a delayed Euros

Fans may be disappointed that Euro 2020 has been delayed but youngsters such as Phil Foden and Ansu Fati can use it to their advantage.

For Eduardo Camavinga, Ansu Fati, Phil Foden, Joshua Zirkzee and Youssoufa Moukoko, a delayed European Championship may actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

It was confirmed this week that the 24-team tournament, which will be staged across the continent in a dozen countries, will be postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The likelihood is that several nations will have different starting line-ups in 2021 as new stars emerge.

We take a look at those uncapped youngsters who could now break into their country’s team for the Euros.

EDUARDO CAMAVINGA

The central-midfield axis of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante was well established during France’s run to glory at World Cup 2018, though, due to injury, neither man featured regularly in the Euro qualifiers as Didier Deschamps utilised Corentin Tolisso, a bit-part player for Bayern Munich, and Moussa Sissoko, who is about to turn 31.

Teenager Camavinga shot to prominence by dominating in a win over Paris Saint-Germain as a 16-year-old in August and he has been a regular for a Rennes side riding high in third in Ligue 1.

1 – Eduardo Camavinga is now the youngest player to score with Rennes in Ligue 1 in the post-war period (17 years & 35 days). Diamond . pic.twitter.com/msKJ7DaoZO — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 15, 2019

Already a France Under-21 international, Camavinga has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and, based on his current trajectory, it is easy to see him muscling his way into Deschamps’ plans.

ANSU FATI

The youngest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League was granted Spanish citizenship in September and it appears only a matter of time before Fati is a senior La Roja international.

There were reports that the Barcelona forward, who was born in Guinea-Bissau, would have been included in the preliminary Spain squad for these March friendlies had they taken place.

1 – @FCBarcelona_es‘ Ansu Fati (17 years and 94 days) has become the youngest player to score a brace in @LaLigaEN in the 21st century, breaking the record previously held by Juanmi Jiménez against Real Zaragoza in September 2010 (17y 115d). Spectacular. pic.twitter.com/mBtK6ygr9C — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 2, 2020

However, there were no teenagers in the most recent Spain squad so, at 17, Fati can use the extra time to convince Luis Enrique he is a special case worthy of a regular spot in his XI.

PHIL FODEN

You have to be pretty decent if Pep Guardiola has called you “the most talented player” he has ever coached.

Despite that claim, there have been only fleeting glimpses of Foden in a Manchester City shirt, though regular playing time will surely be less of an issue for the 19-year-old once David Silva departs after the 2019-20 season.

9 – Phil Foden has been directly involved in nine goals in his 10 starts for Manchester City this season in all competitions (two goals & seven assists). Accomplished. pic.twitter.com/aoc5D2CvUR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2020

His heir apparent Foden has already caught the eye for England Under-21s, and might have made the cut for Gareth Southgate’s squad in 2020 anyway, but both club and country will have earmarked the classy midfielder for a breakthrough campaign next year.

JOSHUA ZIRKZEE

This enforced break could be considered both a blessing and a curse for Bayern Munich’s young Dutch striker Zirkzee.

An injury to Robert Lewandowski had resulted in the 18-year-old starting Bayern’s previous two Bundesliga games before the suspension and, having scored three times in 170 minutes already, he could have enhanced his reputation further in the coming weeks.

3 – Joshua #Zirkzee has set a new record scoring 2 goals in his first 3 minutes in the #Bundesliga. Rocket. @FCBayernEN pic.twitter.com/bLEmMn2OgL — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 22, 2019

However, having only represented Netherlands at Under-19 level so far, Zirkzee still has a way to go to force his way into Ronald Koeman’s senior XI for competitive fixtures. Another year of development will surely aid his case, particularly at a footballing behemoth like Bayern.

YOUSSOUFA MOUKOKO

A name that may be unfamiliar to many outside of Germany, though perhaps not for much longer given the ridiculous goalscoring record Borussia Dortmund’s 15-year-old prodigy has.

Moukoko netted for the 34th time in his 20th Under-19 Bundesliga game earlier this month, setting a new record for the competition, having scored 50 in 28 appearances at U17 level last season.

An on-time Euros would have definitely come too soon for Moukoko but Lucien Favre wants the Germany youth international training with his first team soon. By this time next year, a man already on Joachim Low’s radar may just be a long shot for Die Mannschaft’s senior team too.